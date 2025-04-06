Simons (forearm) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Simons is dealing with a forearm contusion, which will keep him sidelined Sunday against San Antonio. The Trail Blazers will likely turn to Dalano Banton to help shoulder the load in the backcourt due to Simons' fourth straight absence.
