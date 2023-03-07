Simons (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Simons is slated to miss a fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Philadelphia. In Simons' absence, Cam Reddish has flourished in a starting role.
