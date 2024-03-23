Simons has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Clippers due to a knee injury. He recorded three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists and one steal in 22 minutes before leaving.

Simons was cleared to play Friday despite dealing with tendinitis in his left knee, so it would appear he's managing the same issue. The team figures to re-evaluate the guard in the morning to determine his status for Saturday's game against Denver.