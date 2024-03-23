Simons has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Clippers due to a knee injury. He recorded three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists and one steal in 22 minutes before leaving.
Simons was cleared to play Friday despite dealing with tendinitis in his left knee, so it would appear he's managing the same issue. The team figures to re-evaluate the guard in the morning to determine his status for Saturday's game against Denver.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Good to go•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Posts modest output in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Will play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Hits for 30 in Chicago•