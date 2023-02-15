Simons is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Wizards due to a right ankle sprain.
Simons suffered his injury against Washington late in the third quarter. There is no indication of his return timetable. His next chance to suit up will be Feb. 23 against Sacramento.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits game with injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Another quiet performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Totals 21 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Hot shooting continues Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Leads team in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Pops for 26 against Grizzlies•