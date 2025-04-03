Simons (forearm) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Simons will miss his second straight game due to a right forearm contusion. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Bulls. Dalano Banton will likely receive an increased role against Toronto due to Simons being sidelined.
