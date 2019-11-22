Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Back in starting lineup
Tolliver is starting Thursday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Tolliver wasn't involved in Tuesday's gameplan against the Pelicans, but he'll be back in action Thursday in Milwaukee. He's averaging 3.1 points and 3.3 boards in 12 contests.
