Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Back to the bench Wednesday
Tolliver will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Tolliver didn't accomplish much in Saturday's spot start, finishing with two points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 18 minutes against the Suns. The veteran forward will likely enter the season in a rotational role but could see extended run at power forward if anything were to happen to Zach Collins.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Does very little in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Commits to Portland•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: One board shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Season-high three blocks in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Productive on second unit•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...