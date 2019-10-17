Tolliver will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Tolliver didn't accomplish much in Saturday's spot start, finishing with two points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 18 minutes against the Suns. The veteran forward will likely enter the season in a rotational role but could see extended run at power forward if anything were to happen to Zach Collins.

