Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Bumped from rotation
Tolliver (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.
Though coach Terry Stotts elected to remove Mario Hezonja from the starting five, it was rookie Nassir Little rather than Tolliver who received the call to the top unit. Considering that Tolliver is billed as a three-point specialist but has hit just 24.2 percent of his attempts from downtown this season, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he's fallen out of the rotation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Minimal production in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Starts at center Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Starting again•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Grabs 10 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Gets starting nod•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Back to the bench Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...