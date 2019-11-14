Tolliver (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.

Though coach Terry Stotts elected to remove Mario Hezonja from the starting five, it was rookie Nassir Little rather than Tolliver who received the call to the top unit. Considering that Tolliver is billed as a three-point specialist but has hit just 24.2 percent of his attempts from downtown this season, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he's fallen out of the rotation.