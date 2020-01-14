Tolliver scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT, 2-3 3Pt) to go with 11 rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 115-112 win over the Hornets.

The scoring total was a season high for Tolliver, who put up all of his points in the fourth quarter while the Trail Blazers leaned heavily on a small-ball lineup. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Tolliver isn't ideally suited to play center, but he'll continue to serve as the backup to Hassan Whiteside at the position with two-way undrafted rookie Moses Brown representing the only other healthy option on the depth chart. Whiteside has been largely impressive this season, so Tolliver shouldn't be expected to cut into his playing time in any significant way, despite Monday's solid performance.