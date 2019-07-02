Tolliver and the Trial Blazers have agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Tolliver will provided Portland with some depth at power forward as he'll compete for minutes with the likes of Jake Layman and Mario Hezonja. The veteran is coming off a season in which he averaged 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds across 16 minutes per game in 65 contests with the Timberwolves, proving he has yet to slow down at age 34. He'll also add a veteran presence to a younger Blazers frontcourt.