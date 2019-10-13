Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Does very little in starting role
Tolliver tallied just two points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason loss to Phoenix.
Tolliver was given the nod as the preferred starter Saturday but failed to capitalize on the promotion. This was likely just to get a look at some different lineups for head coach Terry Stotts and shouldn't really translate to any fantasy value for Tolliver. Zach Collins was excellent off the bench and is clearly the power forward you want on your roster come opening night.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Commits to Portland•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: One board shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Season-high three blocks in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Productive on second unit•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Surprises off bench in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.