Tolliver tallied just two points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason loss to Phoenix.

Tolliver was given the nod as the preferred starter Saturday but failed to capitalize on the promotion. This was likely just to get a look at some different lineups for head coach Terry Stotts and shouldn't really translate to any fantasy value for Tolliver. Zach Collins was excellent off the bench and is clearly the power forward you want on your roster come opening night.