Tolliver is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The 34-year-old will enter the starting five for Hassan Whiteside, who is unavailable due to an illness. Tolliver is averaging 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.4 minutes this season, but he's in line for more run during Saturday's contest.