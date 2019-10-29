Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Gets starting nod
Tolliver is starting Monday's game against the Spurs.
Tolliver gets the starting nod with Zach Collins (shoulder) out for the next two contests. The Creighton product has failed to score in three games this season.
