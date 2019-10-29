Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Grabs 10 boards
Tolliver had five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in Monday's loss to San Antonio.
Tolliver got the starting nod at power forward in place of Zach Collins (shoulder), and his workload increased relatively drastically, as he saw a season-high 29 minutes. Skal Labissiere and Mario Hezonja also helped fill the void off the bench, but early indications are that Tolliver will be the primary beneficiary so long as Collins remains on the shelf.
More News
