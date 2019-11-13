Tolliver contributed just three points and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to Sacramento.

Tolliver failed to have any sort of impact Tuesday as the Trail Blazers lost a tough one to the Kings. He is likely to find his role changing on a nightly basis with Zach Collins (shoulder) out indefinitely. No matter where he ends up in the rotations, Tolliver is not a player to consider outside of the deepest formats.