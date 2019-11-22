Play

Tolliver ended with just eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 loss to the Bucks.

Tolliver replaced Hassan Whiteside (hip) in the starting lineup but failed to capitalize on the promotion. He is typically thrust into the starting lineup for his ability to stretch the floor. On most nights he is not going to have any fantasy value outside of the deepest formats.

