Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Pulls down 11 boards in loss
Tolliver managed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-101 loss to the Bucks.
Tolliver shifted into the starting lineup with Hassan Whiteside (illness) ruled out. The playing time was somewhat surprising, although it did allow Tolliver to haul in a season-high 11 rebounds. Whiteside is not expected to miss any great length of time and his impending return would likely send Tolliver back to the bench.
