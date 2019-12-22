Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Rejoins starting five
Tolliver is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
The 34-year-old will make the spot start in place of Carmelo Anthony (knee). Tolliver is averaging 3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.1 minutes as he is set to make his eighth start of the season.
