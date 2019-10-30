Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Starting again
Tolliver is starting at power forward Wednesday against the Thunder, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Tolliver will stick in the starting five for at least one more game with Zach Collins (shoulder) unavailable. He played 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, finishing with five points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal.
