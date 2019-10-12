Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Saturday
Tolliver will start at power forward Saturday against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Zach Collins drew the start during the Blazers' game against the Nuggets, but coach Terry Stotts will throw out a different look Saturday.
