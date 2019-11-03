Tolliver totaled eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 loss to Philadelphia.

Tolliver started at center with Hassan Whiteside (knee) sitting this one out. He saw 27 minutes of action but didn't do a lot with his opportunity. It was Mario Hezonja who benefited, recording his first double-double of the season. Tolliver could slide back to the bench when Whiteside returns, allowing Hezonja to remain with the starters. Whether he is starting or coming off the bench, Tolliver is not someone to target in 12-team leagues.