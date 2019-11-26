Trail Blazers' Anthony Tolliver: Uninvolved in victory
Tolliver did not see the court during Portland's 117-94 win over the Bulls on Wednesday night.
Tolliver was coming off of multiple games of over 30 minutes playing in place of Hassan Whiteside (hip), but Whiteside's return dramatically ended that run. It is possible that Tolliver was getting the night off, but there was no formal notice from the team. Tolliver is not a viable streaming candidate even if Whiteside misses games in the future.
