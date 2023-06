Davis signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis played a prominent role at Detroit-Mercy over five seasons with the team, averaging 25.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37.4 minutes per game while serving exclusively as a starter at the collegiate level. He wasn't selected during Thursday's draft but will compete for a roster spot with Portland during the offseason.