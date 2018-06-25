Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Added to Blazers' summer league roster
Goodwin has been added to the Blazers' summer league roster, Mike Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
The former first-round pick did not play in the NBA last season, but he spent time with the Blazers' in training camp and appeared in five preseason games for the team before being waived prior to the regular season.
