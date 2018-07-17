Goodwin totaled 21 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 14-16 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 97-92 summer league victory over the Grizzlies.

Goodwin, who was waived by the Trail Blazers last season, provided a scoring punch off the bench in Monday's semi-final victory. He was able to get to the basket with ease and the Grizzlies only option was apparently to foul him every time, sending him to the free-throw line 16 times. He is merely trying to get a look in as a rotation guy at this stage and that still seems like a stretch.