Hagans will be available to play Wednesday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Hagans has been on the inactive list the past two games, but he'll be available Wednesday, so he should be able to earn minutes the 20s. Still, he's not the most attractive streaming option on a busy Wednesday night.
