Hagans had 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.

Hagans signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers in late February and has looked impressive since then, increasing his minutes with each passing game and delivering his best performance of the campaign in this overtime win. Indeed, Hagans posted season-best marks in minutes played, points, rebounds, assists and steals, while also ending just two dimes short of a double-double. The nature of his bench role limits his fantasy upside, but Hagans is at least showing he deserves a role in Portland's rotation ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.