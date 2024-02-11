Hagans recorded five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 93-84 loss to New Orleans.

Injuries to Malcolm Brogdon (illness), Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Scoot Henderson (foot) forced the Trail Blazers to dig deep into the depth chart and gave Hagans extended minutes once again. Despite gaining a featured role after signing a 10-day deal, his contribution has been minimal, and once the team regains its footing in the backcourt, he'll likely return to the G League with the Rip City Remix for the remainder of the season.