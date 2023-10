General manager Joe Cronin said Monday that Hagans (ankle) is healthy for the start of training camp, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Hagans sustained a right ankle avulsion fracture in March but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers in mid-August. He's spent plenty of time in the G League in recent seasons and could wind up back there this year if he's unable to make enough of an impression during camp.