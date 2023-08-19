Hagans (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

After going undrafted in 2020, Hagans was picked up by the Timberwolves and appeared in only two games as a rookie. Since then, the Kentucky product has bounced around in the G League, and played 30 games (four starts) with the Greensboro Swarm last season while averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 21.1 minutes. Though Hagans sustained a fractured ankle in March of 2023, he's expected to have a shot at claiming the Trail Blazers' final two-way slot.