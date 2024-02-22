Hagans agreed to a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hagans had spent most of the season with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, before he signed a 10-day contract with Portland in early February. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 assists in 14.8 minutes per game over four appearances with the Trail Blazers, and with his 10-day deal nearing an end, Portland opted to give him their third and final two-way roster spot. Hagans' status as a two-way player will allow him to easily move between Portland and Rip City, though he could see most of his playing time with the G League club moving forward.