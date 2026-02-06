default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wesley is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to right foot injury management.

With a rematch with Memphis on tap for Saturday, Portland is considering giving Wesley a maintenance day following his recent multi-month absence. Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is set to make his season debut Friday, and Vit Krejci could be pushed into a more prominent role if Wesley is unavailable.

More News