Trail Blazers' Blake Wesley: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wesley is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to right foot injury management.
With a rematch with Memphis on tap for Saturday, Portland is considering giving Wesley a maintenance day following his recent multi-month absence. Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is set to make his season debut Friday, and Vit Krejci could be pushed into a more prominent role if Wesley is unavailable.
