Wesley finished Sunday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers with six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

Wesley hasn't been shooting the ball well through three games with a 33.3 percent mark from the field, but he's doing a solid job as the backup point guard behind Jrue Holiday. He's averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 17.3 minutes per contest, and he's likely to hold onto the role until Scoot Henderson (hamstring) gets the green light to return.