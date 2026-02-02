Wesley logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 loss to Cleveland.

Wesley made his first appearance since Oct. 31 following a lengthy rehab from his foot surgery. The Trail Blazers were missing Jrue Holiday (personal) on Sunday, and with Scoot Henderson (hamstring) nearing a return, Wesley may have a tough time carving out a consistent role.