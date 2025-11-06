Wesley underwent a successful procedure to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal base in his right foot Wednesday, and he's expected to be sidelined for 8-12 weeks, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

A fifth metatarsal fracture is a notoriously tough injury to recover from, and there's a high chance of experiencing a setback if brought back too soon, so it wouldn't be shocking to see his absence extend beyond this 12-week window. At minimum, he'll be out through the end of December, so he can safely remain on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.