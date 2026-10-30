Carlson recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 12 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Carlson saw his first minutes as a member of the Trail Blazers after having missed the start of the season due to a concussion. With Robert Williams (knee) given the night off, Carlson assumed the role of backup behind Donovan Clingan, although he didn't offer much outside of his two blocked shots. Given that Williams could return as soon as Saturday against Utah, there is no reason to consider Carlson outside of very deep formats.