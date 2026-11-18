Carlson finished with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carlson has logged at least 14 minutes in consecutive games after averaging just 9.5 minutes over his previous four appearances. The reserve center has scored at least five points in three straight contests, but his limited rebounding production and crowded Portland frontcourt continue to restrict his fantasy upside. Carlson remains a low-priority option outside deeper fantasy leagues.