Trail Blazers' Branden Carlson: Signs with Portland

Carlson signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Carlson spent the first two years of his career in the Thunder organization, making four starts across 74 regular-season appearances. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks on 11.6 minutes per game in 2025-26, and he will add depth at the center position. He's not expected to be a major factor in most fantasy formats, however, as he'll probably compete with Yang Hansen and Sidy Cissoko for the third-string center role behind Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams.