Trail Blazers' Brandon Rush: Signs with Portland
Rush signed a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rush has given the Timberwolves and Warriors reliable depth at shooting guard over the past few seasons, but now at 32 years old, it's hard to imagine Rush taking on a significant role with Portland.
