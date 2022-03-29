Williams notched 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and four steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 134-131 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Williams was one of three Portland players to register 20-plus points in the contest, and he was especially potent from deep with a 5-for-8 mark from beyond the arc. The rookie point guard rounded out a standout overall line with four steals and a career-best 12 dimes. With Damian Lillard (abdomen), Anfernee Simons (knee) and Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) all ruled out for the season, Williams should be the starting point guard by default for the Blazers the rest of the way. He's done well in the role, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 boards, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.5 steals across 11 games.