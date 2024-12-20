McGowens (elbow) is available to play Saturday against the Spurs.
McGowens has been dealing with a right elbow injury, but he'll be able to suit up Saturday. His lone regular-season appearance came against the Lakers on Dec. 8, when he finished with two points and one assist in three minutes of action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Bryce McGowens: Notches 37 points in G League loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Bryce McGowens: Adds 20 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Bryce McGowens: Headed to Portland•
-
Bryce McGowens: Released by Buzz City•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Starting Sunday•
-
Hornets' Bryce McGowens: Scores five off bench•