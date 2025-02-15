McGowens (shoulder) registered two points (1-1 FG) across 3:46 of playing time in Team G League's 25-14 loss to Team C in the final of the Rising Stars event Friday.

McGowens had a far bigger impact during Team G League's 40-39 win over Team M in the semifinals, finishing with 12 points (5-90 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals while hitting the game-winning three to advance to the finals. McGowens had been dealing with a shoulder injury prior to the All-Star break, but that didn't prevent him from participating in Friday's Rising Stars event. The 2022 second-round pick will likely return to the G League with the Rip City Remix following the All-Star break.