Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Absent from injury report

McCollum (illness) is no longer on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

McCollum missed Sunday's matchup against the Heat due to illness, but he'll be ready to roll for Tuesday's clash. He's averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds over his last five starts.

