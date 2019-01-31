Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Another lights-out offensive showing

McCollum managed 30 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-105 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Even though Damian Lillard (knee) was back in the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game versus the Hawks, McCollum put together a second consecutive superlative offensive effort, hitting the 30-point mark for the second time in the last four contests in the process. The 27-year-old has had a hot hand from distance over that latter span as well, draining a total of 16 three-pointers while shooting 48.5 percent from behind the arc.