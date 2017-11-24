Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Bounces back with 26-point tally

McCollum tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 127-125 win over the Nets.

The fifth-year guard suffered through his worst shooting performance of the season Wednesday against the Sixers, so Friday's effort was a welcome sight to say the least. McCollum played an integral part in the hard-fought win, shooting at least 50 percent for the fifth time in the last seven games in the process. The 26-year-old has cracked the 20-point mark in four of his last six contests as well, keeping him a top-tier guard option in all formats for scoring, shooting percentage and three-pointers in particular.