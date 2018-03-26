Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Burns Thunder again Sunday
McCollum totaled 34 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.
McCollum punished the Thunder for the second time in March, as he'd posted 28 points on 50.0 percent shooting against them 10 days ago in Portland. The fifth-year sharpshooter has been on fire from the field for a good chunk of the month, as Sunday marked his fifth game in the last six with at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the field. His five made threes also equaled a monthly high, and he's now encouragingly taken over 20 shot attempts in back-to-back games after being in the teens the prior three contests. Given the Blazers' ongoing quest for optimal postseason positioning, McCollum's fantasy value figures to continue at elite levels for what's left of the regular season.
