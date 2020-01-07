Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Cleared to play
McCollum (illness) will play Tuesday against Toronto, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
McCollum will take the court Tuesday despite battling with an illness. Coach Terry Stotts was uncertain if McCollum would be on a minutes restriction.
