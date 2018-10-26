Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Collects 22 points Thursday
McCollum tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 win over the Magic.
McCollum had his most efficient shooting night on the young season Thursday after shooting a dreadful 20 percent from the floor in his last contest. He hasn't contributed much else to the box score in his recent games besides points, so hopefully the solid shooting night allows for more opportunities moving forward.
