Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Compiles 29 points in signature win

McCollum delivered 29 points (12-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.

McCollum was the ideal partner in crime to backcourt mate Damian Lillard in the exciting win, and he actually outpaced his All-Star teammate by one shot attempt. The 26-year-old has averaged an elevated 24 field-goal tries over the last two contests, and he heads into the All-Star break with five 20-point-plus efforts in seven February games. Given his prominent role in the Blazers' offense and the team's postseason aspirations, McCollum's fantasy outlook for the balance of the campaign is decidedly bright.