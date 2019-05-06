Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Continues postseason surge

McCollum tallied 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-112 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4.

McCollum was somewhat of a wild card heading into the playoffs after a left knee injury limited his availability late in the regular season, but he's assuaged any concerns about his health through the first two rounds. Over the Trail Blazers' nine playoff games, McCollum is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 triples while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from distance.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...