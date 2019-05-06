Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Continues postseason surge
McCollum tallied 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-112 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4.
McCollum was somewhat of a wild card heading into the playoffs after a left knee injury limited his availability late in the regular season, but he's assuaged any concerns about his health through the first two rounds. Over the Trail Blazers' nine playoff games, McCollum is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 triples while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from distance.
